Why is Jagan Circar unable to attract industrialists?

After nine months of his rule, AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has begun blaming the Opposition leaders for new industries not coming to Andhra Pradesh. He is also blaming Chandrababu Naidu for the existing industries leaving the state. What more, Jagan Reddy is now calling it as a Rakshas and psycho opposition which is obstructing the growth of the state. Clearly, the CM is not talking about the fears being expressed by the industrialists on his policies especially 75 per cent local reservations. This issue has already drawn critical negative reports in the national and global media. But still, CM Jagan Reddy is preferring to avoid any debate on the sanity of continuing this prohibitive law.

Political analysts say that Jagan’s blame game may yield good results in vote bank politics but his diversionary tactics would not win confidence of the investors. Even in the Kia Motors relocation crisis, AP CM had not come forward personally before the media so far to reassure the industrialists. Commentators are now advising Jagan to realise that people have given him power to rule but not simply blame rivals and do nothing. Confidence building measures are needed. Blame games would only complicate further.