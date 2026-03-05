Vrushakarma is going to be my career best movie – Naga Chaitanya

Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya has delivered a big blockbuster, Thandel, recently. He is starring in mystic, mythic spectacle adventure Vrushakarma in the direction of Karthik Dandu. BVSN Prasad and Sukumar are producing the movie on a massive scale, making it highest ever budget film in Chaitu’s career. The crazy and prestigious Pan-India movie glimpse has been launched today.

It is receiving high praises and huge appreciation for scale, vision and epic technical brilliance all over. Speaking at the event, Director Karthik Dandu stated that he is thrilled to work with Naga Chaitanya and King Nagarjuna will always remain his first hero. He stated that he is giving best film in Chaitanya’s career and he is not saying it just like that but his producers, Sukumar, everyone believed in it, greatly.

He stated that he took the name from Vishnu Sahasranamam and it means protector of the creation. He stated that Naga Chaitanya’s continued trust, support have made the movie even bigger. Naga Chaitanya stated that he believes the film is his career best and it will be hailed as same by everyone after watching. He remarked that he loved to be part of such mythical adventures and he himself asked Karthik to narrate him, the story.

He remained humble and stated that Karthik had outdone his imagination and he is thrilled to watch it on big screens. He praised Laapata Ladies fame Sparsh Srinivastava, for pulling off a typical role with great conviction. Naga Chaitanya also wished leading lady Meenakshi Chaudhary, a very happy birthday. Ajaneesh Lokanath is composing music for the film and his BGM for teaser is scintillating.