End of an Era in Bihar? Nitish Kumar Plans Shift to Rajya Sabha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has indicated a major shift in his political journey. In a recent statement, he suggested that he may step away from his long role in Bihar’s day to day politics and move to the Rajya Sabha. The announcement has triggered intense discussion across the state and signals the possible end of a long political phase.

Nitish Kumar released an emotional note reflecting on the trust and support he has received from the people of Bihar over the past two decades. He said the encouragement of the public helped him work for the state’s progress and dignity. According to him, the transformation of Bihar during this period was possible because people stood firmly with his leadership.

The most significant part of the statement was his clear indication of the future. Nitish Kumar said that since the beginning of his parliamentary career, he had a strong wish to serve in every legislative forum. This includes the Bihar Assembly, the Bihar Legislative Council, and both Houses of Parliament. He now plans to contest for a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming election. The decision shows that he is preparing to shift his focus toward national politics.

He also reassured the people that his bond with Bihar will remain strong. Nitish Kumar said his commitment to the state’s development will never change. He promised full cooperation and guidance to the new government that will soon take charge in Bihar. The message hints at a possible political transition within the ruling alliance.

Nitish Kumar has dominated Bihar politics for nearly two decades and remains one of the most influential leaders in the state. His decision to move to the Rajya Sabha could open a new chapter in Bihar’s political landscape.

Interestingly, Nitish Kumar has never contested a direct Assembly election as an MLA. He remains a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. His possible entry into the Rajya Sabha will therefore mark another unique step in his long political career.