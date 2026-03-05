Adivi Sesh and Rahul Ravindran to join Hands?

Adivi Sesh is one actor who is never in a hurry and all his films ended up as money spinners. He spends a long time on the script and he is busy with Dacoit and Goodachari 2 currently. The latest buzz says that Adivi Sesh has been discussing a script with Rahul Ravindran. Rahul is an actor and he made his directorial debut with Chi La Sow and he directed films like Manmadhudu 2 and The Girlfriend. The Girlfriend won critical acclaim.

Rahul Ravindran has worked on two new scripts and narrated one to Adivi Sesh. The young actor loved the narration but Rahul will have to wait for some more time for the dates of Adivi Sesh. Rahul Ravindran will soon direct Dikshit Shetty in a film and the shoot commences this year. By the time Adivi Sesh turns free, Rahul will complete Dikshit Shetty’s film. More details about Adivi Sesh and Rahul Ravindran’s film are yet to be known.