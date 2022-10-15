Naga Chaitanya’s Political Drama on Cards

Naga Chaitanya kick-started the shoot of a mass entertainer directed by Venkat Prabhu. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Mysore and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The actor plays the role of a cop in this actioner. He has been holding talks with several Tollywood directors and the announcements are awaited. As per the recent happening, Naga Chaitanya has given his nod for critically acclaimed director Venu Udugula. The film is said to be a political drama laced with the needed commercial ingredients.

Vyjayanthi Movies which produced several blockbusters in the recent times will bankroll this prestigious project. Naga Chaitanya responded on a positive note. The actor also gave his nod for Parasuram for Nageswara Rao and the film too will start rolling soon. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Nageswara Rao. Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of his first web series Dootha and it will soon stream on Amazon Prime.