Mythri Movie Makers struggling with two Veterans

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is producing films with several top stars. Their films with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are in the last leg of shoot. Chiranjeevi’s film directed by Bobby was announced for Sankranthi 2023 and the title, final release date will be announced on the eve of Diwali. Balakrishna is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s film which was planned for December 2nd release. Tollywood Producers’ strike and the delay in the shoot pushed the film’s release. Balakrishna has now proposed Sankranthi 2023 release for the film though the makers are keen to release the mass entertainer during Christmas this year.

The producers are now puzzled about how to avoid the clash. While the release date of Chiranjeevi’s film was decided long ago, Balakrishna now decided to join the Sankranthi race after the delays. The final decision on the clash would be taken very soon. For now, Mythri Movie Makers are left in struggling mode as it is a sensitve matter to deal with two veteran actors. The shoot of Balakrishna’s film is expected to be completed by November. Both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna’s films are made on high budgets and they are carrying massive expectations.