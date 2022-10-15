NTR’s final deadline for Koratala Siva

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva are all set to team up together for a project. Koratala has been working on the script but it was delayed as NTR was not convinced with the narration. The top actor was tightlipped about the recent happenings. He rejected meeting several top producers who came up with new proposals as Koratala’s film was getting delayed. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that NTR decided to wait for the arrival of Koratala Siva. He imposed a deadline till December and wanted the talented writer turned director to come up with the final narration. NTR fans will now have to wait for a longer time for the big announcement.

As revealed before, NTR is not in a mood to discuss scripts with other filmmakers till he gets a clarity on Koratala Siva’s film. It is unclear for now if Koratala Siva is reworking on the same idea or if he picked up a new plot. NTR’s film with Buchi Babu is delayed and pushed for now. The top actor is not in a hurry and he is waiting for the right project after RRR. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts will produce his next film jointly. NTR also is committed to Prashanth Neel and the film is expected to roll next year once the top director is done with his part for Salaar.