Naga Chaitanya’s thriller for Amazon Prime

It is heard that Naga Chaitanya will be venturing into the digital space soon and he already signed his first web-based project for Amazon. The pre-production work for this untitled action thriller is completed and the shoot would commence in July this year. Vikram Kumar who is currently directing Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You will direct this interesting web series. Pan Indian actors like Atul Kulkarni, Radhika Apte and others signed the project already.

The team of Thank You will return back to India this week and will complete the pending portions of the shoot in June. Dil Raju is producing this prestigious project. Vikram Kumar is keen to release Thank You this year and the web series which is yet to be titled will start streaming on Amazon Prime from summer next year. Chaitanya’s wife and star actress Samantha Akkineni recently made her debut into the webspace with The Family Man: Season 2 and she played the lead antagonist in this crime thriller.