Will quit MLA post: Etela Rajender

TRS senior leader Etela Rajender on Monday (today) said he will quit from his MLA post but he will do that only after consulting the people in his Huzurabad constituency besided his supporters and well wishers.

Addressing his first press conference after he was sacked from cabinet by CM KCR over charges of encroaching assigned lands, Etala said, “TRS has given me B-form six times and I won. B-form is not everything. All candidates who get B-form don’t win. One needs people support to win election. But tomorrow TRS leaders may say I have won on car symbol and therefore I should quit MLA post. I will definitely resign but before that I will consult my people, leaders and supporters in my constituency and seek their opinion and what to do?”

If Etela resigns, one more bypoll will be on the offing in Telangana in other six months.

Etela denied encroachment of assigned lands and said the inquiry report framing him was prepared by officials on the directions of CM KCR.

He demanded inquiry on his lands and assets by a sitting judge.