Naga Chaitanya’s Tit for Tat

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya signed a film in the direction of Parasuram and the film got its official announcement. The film was kept on hold after Parasuram bagged an opportunity to work with Superstar Mahesh Babu. He picked up Mahesh Babu’s film and moved on. After completing Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu, Parasuram is back and he is focused on Naga Chaitanya’s film Nageswara Rao. The script work of the film is currently happening in Goa. Parasuram and his team is working on the final draft.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with two projects. He signed Venkat Prabhu’s film and the shoot commenced recently. The actor is also holding talks with a young director and Chaitu gave his nod recently. He is in plans to take up Parasuram’s project only after he is done with these two films. Naga Chaitanya is also holding talks for a couple of web-based projects that would be announced soon. We have to wait to see if Parasuram waits for Naga Chaitanya or moves on to his next.