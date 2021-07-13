Naga Shaurya Resumes Third After Second Wave

After Varudu Kavalenu and Lakshya, Naga Shaurya has resumed the shooting of his third film after COVID Second wave. His next with Anish Krishna under Ira Creations banner started a new schedule today in Hyderabad.

Naga Shaurya, the film’s lead actress Shirley Setia and few others are taking part in the shoot. The announcement has been made with an on-location still where Shaurya, Shirley, Anish and Shaurya’s mom Usha Mulpuri are seen sharing a lighter moment.

Senior actress Radhika will be seen in an important role in the film which is tipped to be a breezy family entertainer.

The yet to be titled film is produced by Usha Mulpuri, while Shankar Prasad Mulpuri presents it. Mahati Swara Sagar takes care of the music department.