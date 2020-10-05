Naga Shaurya signs one more project?

Youngster Naga Shaurya is in talks for half a dozen movies. He is playing an archer in his next and he built a ripped look for the role. The actor is currently holding talks with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a film. Trinadha Rao who directed Cinema Chupista Mama, Nenu Local and Hello Guru Prema Kosame has been struggling to sign his next. He was in talks with Venkatesh but the project did not materialize.

Trinadha Rao narrated a script to Ravi Teja and got his nod. But the project will not start anytime soon. Hence, he narrated a script to Naga Shaurya and got his nod. Young director Anil Ravipudi will pen the story and screenplay for the movie. Dil Raju will produce this project which will also have one more lead actor.