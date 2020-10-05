Maintain status quo on capital issue: HC

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s plan of creating three capitals for the state continues to hang in balance with the Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday extending the status quo on continuing Amaravati as the state capital.

Hearing a batch of nearly 95 petitions, including that of Amaravati Rythu Parirakshana Vedika and former Telugu Desam Party MLA Sravan Kumar, the High Court posted the next hearing to October 5

The petitioners questioned the violation of agreement made by AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) with the farmers, deviation of master plan in the state capital region and lack of creation of infrastructure facilities in the region. The petitioners challenged the Jagan government’s proposed move to create three capitals – executive, legislative and judicial capitals at Vishakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool respectively.

State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan had already given his consent to the two crucial bills – the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020.

The High Court bench directed the state government to maintain status quo till that time. On August 25, the Supreme Court refused relief to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh after it made an appeal for lifting the status quo order by the High Court on the two news laws for its three capital plan.

On its part, the central government has made its stand clear that it has no role to play in capital creation and that it is a state subject. The central government had also filed a counter affidavit in the High Court to put forth its arguments on the capital creation issue.