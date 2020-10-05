Ravi Teja to play a lawyer?

Even after delivering a series of flops, Mass Raja Ravi Teja has a strong line up of projects. The actor will complete the shoot of Krack soon and the film is aimed for release early next year. After the super success of Prati Roju Pandaage, Maruthi narrated a script to Ravi Teja and the veteran actor was completely impressed. The regular shoot of this film starts in December as per the current update. Maruthi completed the script work of the film recently.

As per the update, Ravi Teja plays a lawyer in this comic entertainer. The film will be a wholesome entertainer with a strong message. Ravi Teja for the first time is playing a lawyer in his career. UV Creations and GA2 Pictures will produce this untitled film. The technicians and the lead actors are finalized currently. Ravi Teja gave his nod for Ramesh Varma, Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Vakkantham Vamsi, but he is keen to start Maruthi’s project first. An official announcement about the same would be made soon.