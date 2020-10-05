Sai Dharam Tej all set to tie the knot

Several young actors of Tollywood are getting married. Recently Rana Daggubati, Nithiin and Nikhil got married this year. The latest one to join the list is Sai Dharam Tej. The actor said yes for a marriage proposal that is made by his family. The entire family members met the girl recently. The wedding will take place next year as per the update. The details about the bride are yet to be revealed.

Sai Dharam Tej recently completed the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better and the film is aimed for Dasara release on Zee5. Tej will commence the shoot of Deva Katta’s political thriller this month. He also signed a film in the direction of debutant Karthik. The actor would complete these two films before he takes a break for his wedding.