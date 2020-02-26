Naga Shaurya’s next film is on

Naga Shaurya and Srinivas Avasarala are working for the third time for a new age entertainer. The film completed 50% of its shoot last year and the rest of the shoot is yet to be wrapped up. There are strong speculations from the couple of days that the film is shelved due to budget issues. The producers issued a clarification on the same now. It is clarified that the project is not shelved or put on hold.

The project is shaping up well and the next schedule of this untitled film will start in USA. The team is waiting for the visas and the next schedule of the film will start soon. People Media Factory is bankrolling this prestigious project. Naga Shaurya in this while is shooting for a romantic entertainer directed by Sowjanya.