Ghazi director looking towards Bollywood

Sankalp Reddy created a sensation across the country with his debut film Ghazi which was a smashing hit in all the released languages. The ace director’s second project Anthariksham is an innovative attempt though it ended up as a commercial failure. Sankalp Reddy has been away from reach and is working on a script from the past one year. As per the latest update, Sankalp is all set to direct a Hindi film soon.

Vipul Shah is on board to produce an action entertainer and Vidyut Jammwal will play the lead role. The discussions are currently on and things would be finalized soon. The film is said to be an out and out action entertainer with a patriotic touch. The film is also inspired by real-life incidents. Further details awaited.