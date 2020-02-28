Naga Shaurya’s new film launched

Young and promising actor Naga Shaurya signed one more film in the direction of debutant Raja and the film got its official launch in a grand manner in Hyderabad. Raja Kolusu is making his directorial debut with this film and Mahesh S Koneru is the producer. Dil Raju, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Harish Shankar, VI Anand and others attended the event as Chief Guests and wished the team.

The regular shoot of this untitled film starts later this year after Shaurya wraps up the shoot of his current project that is directed by Sowjanya. The details about the cast, crew members of this untitled film will be announced soon.