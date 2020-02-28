Bheeshma first week worldwide collections – Good

Bheeshma has a good first week worldwide with a distributor share of 23.80 Cr. This is the second highest first week share for a Nithiin starter behind A Aa. After a very good weekend, the film has decent weekdays with day by day drops being more than usual. Basically, the offseason factor has come into play starting Monday. Some of the distributors have already recovered their investment and the remaining are close to attaining that. The film is a Hit in the Overseas market with the distributor making handsome profits already.

Below are the area wise shares

Area First Week Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections 2 Days collections Day 1 Collections Pre Release Nizam 7.50 Cr 6.54 Cr 5.92 Cr 4.11 Cr 2.21 Cr 6.30 Cr Ceeded 2.80 Cr 2.40 Cr 2.10 Cr 1.47 Cr 0.80 Cr 3.06 Cr UA 2.55 Cr 2.06 Cr 1.78 Cr 1.20 Cr 0.62 Cr 1.85 Cr Guntur 1.54 Cr 1.42 Cr 1.35 Cr 1.03 Cr 0.77 Cr 1.55 Cr East 1.43 Cr 1.31 Cr 1.21 Cr 0.92 Cr 0.67 Cr 1.55 Cr Krishna 1.33 Cr 1.18 Cr 1.08 Cr 0.71 Cr 0.40 Cr 1.40 Cr West 1.19 Cr 0.97Cr 0.88 Cr 0.71 Cr 0.56 Cr 1.20 Cr Nellore 0.60 Cr 0.52Cr 0.48 Cr 0.37 Cr 0.27 Cr 0.64 Cr AP/TS 19.02 Cr 16.40 Cr 14.80 Cr 10.52 Cr 6.30 Cr 17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)

ROI 1.75 Cr 1.50 Cr 2 Cr Overseas: 3 Cr 2.50 Cr 2.40 Cr Worldwide 23.69 Cr 18.80 Cr 23.50 Cr (Including P&P)