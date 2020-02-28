Bheeshma first week worldwide collections – Good

Bheeshma has a good first week worldwide with a distributor share of 23.80 Cr. This is the second highest first week share for a Nithiin starter behind A Aa. After a very good weekend, the film has decent weekdays with day by day drops being more than usual. Basically, the offseason factor has come into play starting Monday. Some of the distributors have already recovered their investment and the remaining are close to attaining that. The film is a Hit in the Overseas market with the distributor making handsome profits already.

Below are the area wise shares

AreaFirst Week Collections4 Days Collections3 Days Collections2 Days collectionsDay 1 CollectionsPre Release
Nizam7.50 Cr6.54 Cr5.92 Cr4.11 Cr2.21 Cr6.30 Cr
Ceeded2.80 Cr2.40 Cr2.10 Cr1.47 Cr0.80 Cr3.06 Cr
UA2.55 Cr2.06 Cr1.78 Cr1.20 Cr0.62 Cr1.85 Cr
Guntur1.54 Cr1.42 Cr1.35 Cr1.03 Cr0.77 Cr1.55 Cr
East1.43 Cr1.31 Cr1.21 Cr0.92 Cr 0.67 Cr1.55 Cr
Krishna1.33 Cr1.18 Cr1.08 Cr0.71 Cr0.40 Cr1.40 Cr
West1.19 Cr0.97Cr0.88 Cr0.71 Cr0.56 Cr1.20 Cr
Nellore0.60 Cr0.52Cr0.48 Cr0.37 Cr0.27 Cr0.64 Cr
AP/TS19.02 Cr16.40 Cr14.80 Cr10.52 Cr6.30 Cr17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)
ROI1.75 Cr1.50 Cr2 Cr
Overseas: 3 Cr2.50 Cr2.40 Cr
Worldwide23.69 Cr18.80 Cr23.50 Cr (Including P&P)
