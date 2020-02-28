Exclusive: Mythri locks Nani for one more film

Natural Star Nani is on a roll and is occupied with enough number of projects. The actor is said to have given his nod for one more project recently. Brochevarevarura fame Vivek Athreya narrated a script to Nani which impressed him big time. Nani gave his immediate nod and Vivek is working on the full script currently. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this project.

The film is said to be a fun-filled entertainer like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and it will start rolling early next year once Nani completes his current commitments. Nani wrapped up the shoot of V and he is busy shooting for Tuck Jagadish. Nani will join the sets of Shyam SinghaRoy from the second half of this year and will complete it by the end of this year. More details about Nani – Vivek Athreya film will be announced officially soon.