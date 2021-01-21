Naga Shaurya’s Police Vari Hecharika

Young actor Naga Shaurya turned a signing spree and is busy with back to back projects. He is juggling between the sets of Lakshya and Varudu Kaavalenu currently and has couple of other projects lined up. Naga Shaurya signed one more project and the official announcement about the film is made today. The film is titled Police Vari Hecharika and will be directed by a debutant Rajendra.

Touted to be an action entertainer, the regular shoot commences soon. Mahesh S Koneru will produce Police Vari Hecharika on East Coast Productions banner. The details about the cast, crew members will be announced very soon.