Krishnam Raju’s crucial role in Prabhas’s Next

Rebelstar Krishnam Raju has been away from films for the past few years. He played crucial roles in Prabhas’ Billa and Rebel. The actor is said to be playing a crucial role in Prabhas’ upcoming release and romantic saga Radhe Shyam. He will be playing the role of Paramahamsa, a sacred sage in Radhe Shyam. The episodes featuring Prabhas and his uncle Krishnam Raju are shot in Taj Falaknuma Palace recently.

Though they were initially planned to be shot in Italy, the makers shifted the shoot to Hyderabad. The entire shoot of Radhe Shyam is completed and the film is aimed for release soon. Pooja Hegde plays a crucial role in Radhe Shyam. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers of this periodic romantic drama.