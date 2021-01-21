Huge demand for Krack Remake Rights

Ravi Teja’s recent offering Krack turned out to be the first blockbuster for Telugu cinema this year. The movie also paved paths for several Tollywood releases after the pandemic season. Ravi Teja’s packed performance as a ruthless cop and Gopichand Malineni’s direction along with the action stunts and the background score received exceptional response from the audience. There are a lot of speculations about the Hindi remake of Krack.

Couple of top Bollywood production houses approached Tagore Madhu recently and the deal is yet to be closed. Some of the media houses speculated that Akshay Kumar may reprise the role of Ravi Teja in the film and a section speculated that Sonu Sood is the frontrunner in the race. The film’s director Gopichand Malineni during his interview made it clear that he would direct the film in Hindi too. There are a couple of interesting deals for the Tamil remake rights of Krack. Tagore Madhu will take the call on these deals in the coming weeks and he is not in a hurry considering the huge demand for the remake rights of the film.