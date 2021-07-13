Nagarjuna’s association with Akhil’s Agent?

It was King Nagarjuna who loved the script and approved Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming movie Agent. The transformation of Akhil for the film left many amazed. The shoot of the film commenced yesterday and Surendar Reddy is canning some crucial episodes on Akhil. Malayalam actor Mammootty will be seen in an important role and he will be seen as Akhil’s father and mentor in this stylish action entertainer. After listening to the script, Nag was very impressed with this role and wanted to play Mammootty’s assignment in Agent.

But the film’s director Surendar Reddy convinced Nag and finalized Mammootty for the powerful role. Surendar Reddy explained that the expectations will reach skies if Nag plays the role in Agent. He also explained that the film will be seen as Nag’s film by the audience and not as Akhil’s project. Convinced with the logic, Nag decided to stay away from the project. Nag himself called Mammootty and asked him to essay the role. Bankrolled by AK Entertainments, Agent releases next year.