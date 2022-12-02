Naidu accuses Jagan of betraying SHG women

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the women of the Self-Help Groups. He said that the chief minister was using the SHGs only as a crowd for the government meetings.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently touring the undivided West Godavari district for the past two days held an interactive session with the SHG women at Kovvuru. He told them how he had introduced the Dwacra groups in the 1990s when he was the chief minister. He said that these groups have become a model for every state in the country.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he tried to make women entrepreneurs by encouraging them to start self-business. The government had supported the women groups with the financial assistance, he said and all the groups in the state were given the bank linkage during his tenure as the chief minister.

However, the successive governments were using the women groups only to attend the public meetings of the chief ministers. The TDP chief also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving money to the people by one hand and taking it back with increased prices by the second hand.

He enquired with the women about the welfare schemes that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had initiated in the last three years. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the state in just three years, while he built it brick by brick in the last five years after the bifurcation.

The TDP chief made an appeal to the women to stand by the TDP in the 2024 general elections and ensure that the party returned to power in the state. He felt that the future of the state would be safe only if the TDP is voted to power.