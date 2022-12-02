Sai Dharam Tej next film launched today

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej is currently on a signing spree. His next film was launched today with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The film marks the directorial debut of Jayanth Panuganti. BVSN Prasad bankrolling the film under the banner of the famous production company Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP.

The muhurtham scene today was given a clap by Sai Dharam Tej. Bapineedu Bhogavalli switched on the camera. Pooja formalities was done by SDT’s mother. The blockbuster director Buchi Babu Sana attended the launch event as guest.

On this occasion, producer BVSN Prasad stated, “Our production company has a special relationship with Sai Dharam Tej.” He is currently working on another film under our production banner. We’re making the film as a family entertainment to appeal to a wide range of audiences. The film’s production will begin soon.”

“We will soon provide information on other actors and technical experts in the film,” he said.