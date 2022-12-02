Shankar’s perfect plan for Kamal and Ram Charan

Top director Shankar is shooting for two big films: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s untitled social drama. After Shankar started the shoot of Charan’s film, he had to resume the shoot of Indian 2. Shankar is feeling the stress as he has to balance the shoots and schedules of two biggies at the same time. A song on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was wrapped in New Zealand and Shankar is all set to resume the shoot of Indian 2 tomorrow in Chennai. The schedule will last for two weeks and most of the month is allocated for the shoot of Indian 2. At the same time, Shankar decided to focus on Ram Charan’s film for the entire month of January.

A major portion of the shoot will take place in January. Ram Charan too allocated the dates for the entire month for Shankar’s film. Shankar is well balancing the shoots of both the films. He has to complete the shoots of both these projects as per the schedules as the budgets have heaped up. Indian 2 is expected to have its release during Dasara or Diwali next year. Ram Charan’s film is expected to release during Sankranthi 2024. Shankar has also signed a pan-Indian film with Ranveer Singh and the shoot commences after Indian 2 gets wrapped up.