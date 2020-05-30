Naidu advice to Jagan Govt to uphold constitutional institutions

The High Court has passed serious personal strictures against CM Jaganmohan Reddy. It even mentioned how highly objectionable was the appointment of SEC Kanagaraj by the Governor merely based on biodata supplied by the CM.

Now, Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has advised the YSRCP Government to respect the autonomy of the constitutional institutions like the State Election Commission (SEC) and stop bringing disrepute to Andhra Pradesh with its rash and thoughtless activities.

Naidu said the ruling party should open its eyes at least now and stand by the oath that it had taken for upholding the Constitution. The YCP Government should stop its vengeful attitude and anti-people policies. There should be no activities that would undermine and cripple society.

Mr. Naidu welcomed the High Court judgement that facilitated continuation of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar till completion of his full term. He further said the State government should rise above narrow-minded considerations of partiality and bias. The focus should be shifted to proper administration in the interests of the people. YCP should remember it is a democracy but not a fascist state to allow a misrule at the whims and fancies of an individual.