Allu Aravind shelves web shows for Aha

Allu Aravind floated his digital platform ‘Aha’ with utmost enthusiasm but the response was mixed. Most of the shows fell short of expectations and it is clear that they are made on strict budgets. Though some of the scripts sounded innovative, the directors lacked enough hands experience in handling web based content. Almost 25 new shows are planned and they are expected to be released on Aha before the end of this year. Then came an unexpected shock through coronavirus.

Allu Aravind is said to have spent ample time, re-checked the scripts and shelved some of the projects. At the same time, he inked deals with several Tollywood directors and offered them decent budgets if they are ready to come up and direct web series for Aha. He is also in plans to lock Megastar Chiranjeevi for a project to bring extra mileage for the digital platform. Allu Aravind is working hard to bring Aha to track with a series of interesting shows.