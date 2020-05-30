Vijayasai goes silent – Sajjala , Roja take lead

YCP controversial MP Vijayasai Reddy is known for his complicated tweets. His tweets used to be especially bitter and caste-based and often objectionably personal against Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. He used to take the lead to make counter attacks on rivals whenever his party confronted a crisis. Now, the greatest political crisis is posed to Jagan Reddy Government when it is celebrating completion of its first one year rule. The AP High Court has cancelled the Ordinance and ordered that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar would continue as the State Election Commissioner till his full term lasts.

The moment the court order came out, Opposition parties launched scathing attacks demanding resignation of Jagan Reddy. On behalf of the YCP, Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLA RK Roja, Ministers Audimulapu Suresh took upon themselves the task of countering the rival attacks. For the first time since last elections, Vijayasai Reddy has not made a single comment nor issued a single tweet. He fell silent during LG Polymers tragedy itself but somehow he went to Visakhapatnam and tried to cover up the situation a little. However, on the return of SEC Ramesh Kumar, Vijayasai stayed totally silent.

Already, there are reports that all is not well between Jagan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy. It is said CM was unhappy with the MP ever since some unpalatable comments made by him in the CBI court a few weeks ago. The crisis is deepening in YCP internal politics.