Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake in trouble?

After Ayyappanum Koshiyum ended up as a smashing hit in Mayalalam, Sithara Entertainments acquired the Telugu remake rights of the project and they offered decent price for the remake rights. A bunch of speculations surrounded the project and everyone thought that the project would be announced officially soon. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s name was speculated but the actor showed no interest in the remake.

Rana Daggubati was happy to come on to the board and he wanted the Telugu script to be locked before signing the project. The hunt for the other lead actor is on but nothing is finalized. Instead of finalizing the director who can handle the project efficiently, the makers are in the hunt for the other lead actor. If things happen to continue so, the Telugu remake will sure land into trouble. The makers as of now are tightlipped about the latest updates.

Suriya and Karthi recently watched the film and they locked the project immediately. They would play the lead roles in the Tamil remake. John Abraham acquired the Hindi remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.