Naidu blames govt for social media arrests

TDP chief and leader of opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu blamed the AP state government for arresting the TDP activists for their posts in the social media. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday asking him to stop the arrests.

He alleged that the CID police were harassing the TDP activists for their posts in the social media. He also blamed the police for arresting the activists in the midnight and terrorising the family members.

The TDP chief said that the arrests were against the ruling of the Supreme Court. He sought to remind the DGP that the Apex Court had advised the police not to arrest people for their posts in the social media. He wondered why the AP government was not following the Supreme Court directions.

He alleged that the police have arrested the TDP activists including Garlapati Venakteswara Rao, Mokarla Sambasiva Rao, who are being subjected to physical torture by the police. The TDP chief wanted the DGP to intervene and stop the arrests by the CID sleuths.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSR Congress government was victimising the political opponents. The TDP activists across the state are being arrested and tortured by the police. He wanted the police to be neutral and follow the rules despite the ruling party’s pressure.

The former chief minister asked the DPG to take action against the CID sleuths who were targeting the TDP activists and subjecting them to physical torture. He also cautioned the police and the CID against severe action and punishment after the TDP formed its government in the 2024 elections.