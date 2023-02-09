Naidu blasts Jagan on Amaravati as capital

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday came down heavily on chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for destroying Amaravati city, which was a planned city for the capital of the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons at the party office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Chandrababu Naidu referred to the Union Minister of State for Home in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday where the minister said that Amaravati was declared as the capital of the state as per section 5 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The former chief minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, as leader of opposition too had welcomed Amaravati as the capital. He also promised the people that he had constructed a house in Tadepalli and would continue Amaravati as capital of the state.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy started destroying Amaravati after coming to power in the 2019 general election. He said that the destruction started with the demolition of Praja Vedika.

The TDP chief criticised the chief minister for creating problems for the farmers of Amaravati villages during the last three years. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, like a psycho, had created a lot of problems for the Amaravati farmers when they were on padayatra to Tirupati last year.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement on Visakhapatnam as capital, the TDP chief said that the YSR Congress leaders have turned the clean city into the capital of drugs and ganja smuggling. He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had also destroyed the Rishi Konda and wondered what he would do for the city, which was already developed over the years.

The TDP chief made an appeal to the people of the state to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy and restore development in the state. He wanted every person in the state to know the psycho rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and vote against him in the next election.