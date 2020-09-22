Naidu changing his secular and saffron masks: Sajjala

In view of raging AP battles in Delhi now, both YCP and TDP leaders were making never before allegations against each other. Now, the YCP is bent on taking its criticism against Chandrababu Naidu to the next level. YCP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has started making direct allegations against Naidu’s political priorities. Interestingly, Sajjala is calling Naidu opportunistic while it is a fact that Jaganmohan Reddy has also changed parties’ alliances once in the past.

Sajjala is accusing Naidu of changing his secular and saffron masks to suit his convenience depending on the mood in every election. When there was a United Front Government at the Centre, the TDP joined hands with it and wore convenient secular clothing. Later Naidu shifted loyalties to Vajpayee rule and switched into saffron dress. In 2004, when the NDA was defeated, the TDP left and conveniently vowed not to join hands with the BJP again.

Sajjala said that regardless of that, Naidu once again returned to the fold of the BJP after seeing a Narendra Modi wave in the country in the 2014 election. But, Naidu did not stay loyal to the BJP. Out of impractical calculations, the TDP chief once again shifted loyalties and wore a secular dress in 2019 elections when he met with defeat.

Sajjala said that the people would not trust Naidu’s present attempts to move closer to BJP even though he sent some of his MPs into the BJP fold already. He said that Naidu would surely leave this saffron mask once again if another opportunity knocks at his door.