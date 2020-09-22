Vishal lands into one more legal trouble

Tamil actor Vishal landed into one more legal mess after Trident Arts, the producers of his last movie Action approached the Madras High Court and sought the stay on the release of his next film Chakram which is planned for a digital release soon. The Madras High Court will hear the actor’s statement before passing an interim order on the release of Chakra. Trident Arts produced Action with Vishal which was directed by Sundar C. The film was planned on a budget of Rs 44 crores and Vishal promised that he would bear the shortage if the film fails to cross collecting Rs 20 crores through theatres (Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Action collected Rs 7.7 cores in Tamil Nadu and Rs 4 crores across Telugu states. Vishal has to repay an amount of Rs 8.29 crores to Trident Arts and he never repaid the amount said the production house. Instead the actor promised to do one more project for Trident Arts in the direction of Anandan. But Vishal and Anandan completed the project without their notice after which Trident Arts approached the Madras High Court to stall the film’s release. Trident Arts claims that the script of Chakra was the same which was planned by Vishal to work for them.

The production house urged the Madras High Court to stay the release of Chakra untill the dispute between them gets resolved.