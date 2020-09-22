Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended

Things are not going in favor of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. The actress has been facing the heat since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials collected strong evidence against Rhea Chakraborty after which she was arrested in the case. The actress has been sent to Byculla jail and the court granted judicial custody for two weeks. A special NDPS Court extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty today till October 6th.

The bail petition of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik will come for hearing in the Mumbai High Court tomorrow. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9th and several drug peddlers, drug suppliers have been arrested through the WhatsApp chats of the actress and her brother. The names of several actresses are circulated and there are strong talks that NCB would summon several actors and actresses soon.