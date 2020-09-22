Nithiin’s strict no for a Digital Release

With the theatres closed from over six months, several films that completed shoots are heading for digital release. Nani’s V released on Amazon Prime and Anushka’s Nishabdham is releasing on October 2nd. While some other films are planning for digital release, there are a lot of speculations about Nithiin’s upcoming movie Rang De. Zee5 is said to have offered Rs 28 crores for the digital rights of the film which is huge. The makers are quoting Rs 40 crores for the rights and the deal is yet to be closed.

The lead actor Nithiin is quite hesitant about the digital release of the film when the talks are on. The results for the released movies on OTT platforms are mixed and the theatres are expected to reopen soon and hence Nithiin is not positive for the digital release of Rang De. The shoot of the film resumes from tomorrow and the makers are in plans to complete the shooting portions by October. The makers along with Nithiin will discuss the film’s release as the release date nears. As of now, Nithiin is strictly against the digital release. He is confident that the audience would rush to theatres once the theatres are reopened. The makers of Rang De kept the digital release plan pending as of now and are focused on the shoot.

Venky Atluri is the director of Rang De and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Rang De is initially aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.