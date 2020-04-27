Naidu condemns felling of 2,000 palm trees by Govt

The backward classes are backbone vote bank for TDP since its founding day. When BC sections are under attack, the TDP can’t ignore even the slightest bit. Now, AP Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSR Congress Party Government of depriving over 400 toddytappers’ families of their livelihoods by felling palm trees at Nemam village in Kakinada rural mandal.

Mr Naidu said in a Twitter statement here that over 1,500 palm trees and 500 date palms were felled by the officials with the help of JCBs yesterday night. This was done overnight without informing the families who depend on the trees for their day to day living.

Stating that each palm tree provide livelihood support for three generations of toddytappers, Mr. Naidu demanded the Government to order an investigation in the felling of the trees and take action against the culprits. Till yesterday, the Government snatched away lands from the dalits in the name of house sites and robbed them of their livelihoods. Now, attempts were being made to hurt the livelihoods of BCs, SCs and STs as well. The TDP would continue its fight till every toddytapper’s family gets justice.