Janasena 1 Million followers on Twitter, Pawan thanks

Janasena party reached one million followers on twitter. Janasena fans have been elated for the last couple of days on achieving such a huge following in a very short period of time. This information reached Pawan Kalyan and he thanked all his fans. Details as below.

Reaching 1 million followers is not an easy task for a political party. For the sake of comparison, the number of Twitter followers for other political parties as below:

1. BJP: 13.5 million

2. Congress: 6.5 million

3. Aam Admi party: 5.3 million

4. Samajwadi party: 2 million

5. Janasena: 1 million

YSCRCP : 559K

TDP: 396K

TRS: 431K

As per the number of followers on Twitter, Janasena is at the top 5th in the country and stood 1st among south Indian political parties. Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “1 MILLION JANASAINIKS on Twitter @JanaSenaParty . Got to know that this is the highest for any regional party in South India. Heartfelt thanks to @jspshatagniteam & each and every JanaSainik on social platforms. Let’s build an army that Our Nation should be proud of Jai Hind!”

However, another section of people says, Janasena has to build its base at the grass-root level, without which, Janasena party can not get better results at the ballot box. We will have to wait and see whether Pawan Kalyan builds the party at the grass-root level as well or confine such success to online platforms only.