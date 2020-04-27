Telangana will become corona free in few days: KCR

Relieved over the declining trend in coronavirus cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday exuded confidence that in the next few days, the state would be totally free from positive Covid-19 cases.

He said the decline in the number of cases augurs well for the state.

After attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with all the Chief Ministers, Rao held a review meeting with Health Minister Etela Rajender and other top officials.

The officials informed the CM that on Monday, 159 samples were tested and out of them only two were found positive.

KCR felt that the strict enforcement of the lockdown norms is resulting in the decline in the number of cases. He said the quarantine period of most of those found infected will end on May 8.

He, however, said the government will not be complacent in the wake of the drop in the number of cases.

KCR said that as announced earlier, the lockdown will continue till May 7. He appealed to people to follow the lockdown norms and the government guidelines.

He announced that by Tuesday, 21 districts in the state would not have a single active case, adding that over 97 per cent of the patients were recovering.

KCR said with the virus spread being contained, the number of containment zones will also come down gradually.

He said the process to identify and test all those who came in contact with the returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi was continuing.