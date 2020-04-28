Why Jagan Govt removed Amaravati from Metro name?

The YSR Congress Party Government issued another midnight GO to change the name of Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. From this, Amaravati name is removed now. It will be called henceforth as Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. All metro projects will be implemented under the AP Metro Rail Corporation from now on. So, the word Amaravati will not be there any more in the official records or transactions with regard to any project.

Why has Jagan Sarkar suddenly taken this decision? For many week now, Jagan Reddy has not been able to shift his CMO and Secretariat to Vizag. Coronavirus impact and Amaravati farmers’ court cases have caused lots of hurdles. Despite this, CM has been closely monitoring Vizag Metro Rail to complete this early. In official records, this is one of the three projects taken up under Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation. The previous Government took up Amaravati, Vijayawada and Vizag Metro projects under Amaravati Rail Corporation itself. Jagan Reddy’s dislike for Amaravati term is known all over. This is cited as one reason for the removal of name.

But the GO has clarified that the name change is made to cover all metro project in the entire state. The Govt has also explained that other states have also changed name like this in the past. Nagpur Metro name was changed to Maharashtra Metro Project. Lucknow Metro Project name was changed to Uttar Pradesh Metro Project.