Siddharth signs a Telugu multi-starrer

After the super success of RX 100, Ajay Bhupathi has been trying hard to kick-start his next project ‘Maha Samudram’, a multi-starrer film. After several actors were rumored to play the lead role, Sharwanand came on to the board. Siddharth is now finalized as the second lead actor in this intense action thriller. Siddharth has been in talks for the project ever since Ravi Teja was on board. He heard the script, gave his nod last year but the project got delayed with Ravi Teja’s exit.

Now with Sharwanand coming on to the board, Siddharth was quite happy to play the other lead role. He has been in plans to make his comeback to Telugu cinema for a long time and he is finally returning back with Maha Samudram. Sai Pallavi is the female lead considered and the other female lead is yet to be finalized. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious multi-starrer. An official announcement about the same would be made after the lockdown gets lifted. Ajay Bhupathi is currently giving final touches to the script.