Naresh clarifies about Vijaya Nirmala Biopic

From the past one week, there are speculations about the biopic of veteran actress and director Vijaya Nirmala. Several gossip portals with over-enthusiasm carried the news that Keerthy Suresh is in talks for the biopic. Vijaya Nirmala’s son and actor Naresh issued a clarification about the project. He made it clear that his family hasn’t given permission for anyone to make a biopic on his mother. Naresh also clarified that he has been working on the script for the past two years.

“All the speculations are completely untrue. We have not given permission to anyone about Vijaya Nirmala’s biopic. One fine day in the past, she asked me to write the script of her life story. I worked on the script for some time and things have been put on hold after her health condition deteriorated. I am currently working on the script and Vijaya Nirmala’s life story needs enough research before it comes on to the screen. It is quite early to comment much on this. It takes a year more to complete the script” concluded Naresh.