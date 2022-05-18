Naidu finds anti-Jagan wave all over AP

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that a totally ‘anti-Jagan Reddy wave’ was sweeping all across the State against his 3-year regime’s lawless policies.

Naidu said in his 43 years of political career, he has never witnessed this sort of same roaring response to his road shows everywhere.

Kicking off his 3-day Rayalaseema ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign in Kadapa district, the TDP chief described the massive response to his tours as an indication of rising resentment against the Government. The youth were taking part more enthusiastically in the TDP campaign. Jagan Reddy had destroyed the future of youth and threw their lives into darkness.

Local people arrived in large numbers to welcome Naidu at Kazipet in Mydukur assembly constituency. A huge number of cars, bikes and motorcycles accompanied his rally all through.

Naidu said that the ‘iron leg CM’ had destroyed the whole State with his unchecked looting. Rs. 60 liquor bottle worth Rs. 60 was being sold at Rs. 200. Jagan Reddy’s own manufacturing and retailing were selling his own J-brands. Boom Boom came while established brands like Kingfisher disappeared.

Chandrababu Naidu termed it as a ‘shame’ to the YCP regime that people in border districts were going to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Orissa for buying liquor, petrol and liquor. They were going to other States because harmful cheap brands were being sold at high rates in AP.

The TDP chief said that the ‘mad Tughlaq Jagan’ was imposing taxes even on the boards of traders. Garbage tax was being collected from shops. Tomato price touched Rs. 100 per kg. Highest petrol, diesel and gas prices in the country were seen in AP alone. Jagan Reddy had zero knowledge on how to rule the people.

Condemning the YCP policies, Naidu recalled how he had given unemployment allowance and created jobs in the private sector during his tenure. “My struggle is only for your future. I am 72 years old now but I can work like a 27-year old. I am more active than you. Except in sleep, I will use all other time for your sake,” Naidu said.