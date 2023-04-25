Naidu gives reason for breaking with BJP

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday gave the reason for his breakup with the BJP before the 2019 general election.

Speaking in a virtual conference on Time of Transformation – the need to keep fighting, the TDP chief said that the breakup was for the larger interests of the state than the TDP as a party. He said he broke the alliance with the BJP in 2018 on special category status demand, which was part of the bifurcation promises.

He asserted that the breakup was not an ideological difference, but for the people of the state. He said that development of the state was his priority. He said he always worked to create assets for the state and give them to the people, particularly the future generations.

However, Chandrababu Naidu had high praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Prime Minister had brought recognition for the country in the world. Several countries were now identifying India only because of Narendra Modi.

The TDP chief also said that the BJP and NDA’s policies were good. The development strategy of the NDA was good and was going on the right track. Stating that poverty can be eradicated through technology, the former chief minister said that the NDA government was using technology in the right path.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi’s policies and programmes would make India a superpower in the world by 2050. He said that India would become the top country in the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

The TDP chief said that digital technology has become part of modern life and has the potential to develop any society. He found that the NDA government was using digital technology properly to make the country a strong nation in the years to come.