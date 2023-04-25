Allari Naresh signs one more Interesting Film

After tasting a series of debacles, Allari Naresh changed his path. He signed Naandhi and the actor’s performance along with the film received critical acclaim. He is testing his luck with Ugram and the film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala who directed Naandhi. The hard-hitting film deals with human trafficking and the trailer was well received. The actor will spend busy time promoting the film and Ugram is hitting the screens on May 5th in theatres.

As per the update, Allari Naresh signed one more interesting film. Subbu who directed Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better will direct this film which is set in 1980s. The film is a serious film and is a native drama. The film would be raw and rustic as per the update. The film’s official announcement is expected to be made soon. Allari Naresh will join the sets of the film next month.