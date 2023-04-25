Jagan will certainly go to jail very soon, predicts Lokesh

TDP general secretary and former minister, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday predicted that the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, will soon go to jail in the murder case of his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Kosigi of Mantralayam Assembly segment as part of his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that another uncle of Jagan has already gone to jail in this murder case and soon the Chief Minister too will have to go to jail. The whole State is debating whether Jagan or YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy, will go to jail first, he said.

“This is the reason as to why Bharathi, the wife of Jagan, has suddenly entered the scene now,” Lokesh remarked. The whole family of Jagan is now involved in the murder case of Viveka, he said.

Observing that Jagan will certainly get shocked on observing the massive gathering at Mantralayam for this meeting, Lokesh felt that he is fortunate enough to step on this sacred land on which Sri Sri Raghavendra Swamy walked. “Initially, Jagan drafted the police to create obstructions for my pada yatra and since the forces failed now he is using the YSRCP workers,” Lokesh stated and made it clear that getting scared is not in his dictionary.

Pointing out that the YSRCP social media persons prepared a fake video on him that he talked ill of Dalits, Lokesh asked why the Dalits present at his meeting clapped if at all if he had spoken something hurting their sentiments. “I am still giving you an offer. If you can prove that I have said anything humiliating to the community I will opt out of politics,” Lokesh declared.

Maintaining that Jagan does not know administration, the TDP national leader said that this Government could not properly organise even the Chandanotsavam of Lord Simhadri Appanna. The devotees are the witnesses for the miserable failure of this Government, he added.