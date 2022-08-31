Naidu has foreseen this pathetic condition of AP much earlier, says Lokesh

Former minister and TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday said that the TDP national president, Chandrababu Naidu, has foreseen this pathetic condition of the State before the last election itself if the YSRCP comes to power.

Lokesh, who is in Chittoor to visit those TDP activists who are in the district jail, spoke to media persons after having mulakat with them. He said that Chandrababu Naidu has foreseen the condition of the State if a factionist becomes the Chief Minister is coming into reality now.

“We are now witnessing the dangerous condition that the State is passing through,” the TDP general secretary said. The Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s, grandfather, Raja Reddy’ Constitution is in force in Andhra Pradesh but not the statute penned by Dr BR Ambedkar, Lokesh commented.

Several senior TDP leaders, including some former ministers, have been arrested in the past three years, he said and mentioned the names of J C Prabhakar Reddy, Narayana and Chintamaneni Prabhakar. False cases have been foisted against 5,000 TDP activists, he added.

“We are not scared of such false cases as fear is not in our dictionary. You can file any number of cases against us,” Lokesh maintained. He made an appeal to the State police to implement the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but did not resort to follow the Jagan Penal Code (JPC).

Because of some elements in the State police, the entire force is getting discredited, he commented. Stating that the TDP is soon coming back to power in the State, he warned such elements of serious action when the party is in place.

Lokesh said that after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister over 2,000 Anna Canteens, which were opened by the then TDP government to provide food to the needy, were shut down. How the people can expect Jagan Mohan Reddy, who does not take care of his own mother and sister, to provide food to them, he maintained.

Though the TDP has again thought of reopening these Anna Canteens, the ruling YSRCP is creating hurdles everywhere, the TDP general secretary said. Even at Mangalagiri too, he said when he restarted the Anna Canteen, the local police arrested 60 innocent persons, he added.

Even during YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s six-year rule Kuppam never witnessed such violent incidents, he said and demanded immediate measures to bring normalcy not only in Kuppam but also in the whole State.