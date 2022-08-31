Jagan on two-day visit to his home district

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would embark on his two-day visit to his home district, the YSR Kadapa, from September 1. He would stay in Kadapa town and participate in the local programmes as arranged.

The chief minister would inaugurate the village secretariat building at Velpula in Vemula mandal of the YSR district on the first day of his tour.

On September 2, the chief minister would visit Idupulapaya in Pulivendula. He would offer prayers to his father and late chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy marking his 13th death anniversary on September 2.

The chief minister would hold a review meeting with the officials of Kadapa district and Pulivendula Assembly constituency. He is also likely to interact with the students of the Kadapa Zilla Parishad high school on the day.

The chief minister would stay at the YSR guest house in Idupulapaya Estate of Pulivendula for the night. Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a special flight and reach his camp office at Tadepalli on September 3 by morning.

The YSR district administration had made all arrangements for the chief minister’s programme. The district Collector and the SP held meetings with the officials in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency on the arrangements being made for the chief minister’s visit.