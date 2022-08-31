Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa scripts History

There is a new trend in Tollywood to celebrate the super hit films of their top actors on their birthdays. Mahesh Babu fans celebrated his birthday with the re-release of Pokiri and the collected amount was donated to MB Foundation which will be used for charity. Now, Pawan Kalyan’s fans are celebrating the occasion on his birthday which falls on September 2nd. More than 500 shows of Jalsa are screened tomorrow evening and most of the shows are sold out.

Some other shows are planned across the Telugu states. Pawan Kalyan’s another super hit film Thammudu released today in limited screens and the film ran with packed houses. Jalsa is the biggest re-release for any Indian film and the numbers are remarkable. Pawan’s fans will donate the collected amount to Janasena and a portion of the amount will be used for the deceased families of farmers. The glimpse from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be out on September 2nd evening.